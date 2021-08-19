By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Outbreak of Gastroenteritis has killed 50 people in Sokoto state.

The state commissioner for health Doctor Muhammad Ali Inname disclosed this to journalists while briefing them on the outcome of the weekly state executive council meeting held today at Government house Sokoto.

He said the 22 out of the 23 local Government areas were affected by the outbreak of the disease, adding that the sudden outbreak was believe to be, as a result of indiscriminate dumping of refuse, open dedication, excess runing water and poor sanitation.

Inname further stated that, the state Government upon receipt of the report, drafted a teams of experts to the affected council areas to contain the rapid spread of the disease in the worst affected local government areas that include Illela, Gwadabawa and Dange/Shuni local governments.

The 22 affected local government areas are Silame, Rabbi, Wurno, Gada, Bodinga, Kebbe, Dange Shuni, Illegal, Gwadabawa, Gudu,Binji,Tangaza, Aware, Tureta, Sabon Birni, Isa and Sokoto south local governments.

According to him 11 out of the 22 affected local governments were on active cases, but the health teams were drafted to nooks and crannies of the state.

He said the rapid spread of the disease in the rural areas of the state is given the state ministry of health sleepless night, considering the dwindling security situation in the hard to reach areas of the state.

” the state government in collaboration with the leadership of the affected local ggovernments will use all available resources and logistics to reach to the affected villages with a view to halt the rapid spread of the disease”. Said Inname.

The health commissioner called on people of the state to improve on the sanitation of their environment and sterilization of their household wares.