Pogba suffers new injury, raising doubts over future

Pogba

Paul Pogba suffered a new thigh injury on Tuesday during the first day of Monaco’s training camp in England, casting doubt on his future in the Principality.

The 2018 French World Cup winner suffered an injury to his left thigh as Monaco trained at the English national football centre at St George’s Park after beating Liverpool in a friendly on Sunday.

The 33-year-old midfielder was only returning to group training after a long spell of right-knee problems.

Pogba has played only one half of football for Monaco in this pre-season.

According to several sources close to the matter, the new injury shows Pogba is some way off the level of fitness required to begin the Ligue 1 season.

After serving 18 months of a four-year ban for doping, Pogba played just six Ligue 1 matches for Monaco last season, totalling 115 minutes on the pitch.