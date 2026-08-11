Terror attack: Kebbi govt to support families of 10 slain Police officers

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

The Kebbi Government has promised to support the families of the 10 police personnel and others killed by terrorists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the ten slain policemen were killed in an ambush along the Rafin Makuku axis of Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Gov. Nasir Idris disclosed this during a visit by a team sent to Kebbi by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu.

NAN reports that the team was led by the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Operations, DIG Umar Shehu-Nadada and was received at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday.

Idris, who condoled the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the loss of the officers in the line of their duties, noted that they were in that axis to assist sister security agencies to curb terrorism.

“I want to condole the IGP and the NPF over the sudden death of these officers. It is our tradition in Kebbi to assist the families of fallen officers who died in the line of duty.

“The Kebbi Government will come to the aid of the families of these officers who paid the supreme price,” he pledged.

Earlier, the IGP, represented by DIG Operations, extended the IGP’s condolence message to Gov. Idris, the people of Kebbi, and the families of the fallen officers.

He vowed that the Nigeria Police Force would do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Please rest assured that we are not going to relent in our efforts. All the attackers will be arrested and brought to book,” he assured.

The IGP commended the Kebbi government for its efforts in supporting the police in the state and disclosed that a squadron of the police would soon be established in the state.