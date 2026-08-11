Apapa Ports: Truck crushes two to death in alleged extortion attempt

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By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two people have been killed in a fatal road accident at the Diamond Tank Junction on Creek Road, Apapa, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. when a heavy-duty truck fully loaded with plywood lost control while attempting a U-turn near the MSC company premises.

According to an eyewitness, Joseph Agha, the truck had loaded at Second Gate and was heading to make the U-turn when officers allegedly from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security and the Port Police tried to flag it down.

“An NPA officer and police officers were trying to stop him. Normally, they still collect money from any truck passing that junction, depending on whether it’s a flatbed, empty container, or export,” Agha said.

He explained that as the driver tried to pull over while managing the steering, the securing belts holding the cargo snapped under the strain.

“The plywood suddenly cut the belts when the driver was trying to manage the steering and attend to them as they were stopping him. That’s when the driver lost control,” he added.

Unable to clear the concrete culvert dividing the main road, the truck collided heavily with the structure. The impact caused the heavy plywood load to collapse onto the roadway, crushing two people to death instantly.

The driver and his motor boy fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrived promptly, secured the area and managed the resulting traffic chaos. LASTMA personnel later removed the truck and cleared the fallen timber before towing the vehicle to Liverpool Road toward Area B for parking and further investigation.

As of the time of filing this report, LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki had yet to issue an official statement on the incident or the alleged demands by security personnel mentioned by the eyewitness.

Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fatal crash.