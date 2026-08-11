Ronaldo marries long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal

Portugal and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has married his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, in a private civil ceremony in Portugal.

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodriguez, who have been together since 2016 after meeting in Madrid, confirmed the

marriage by sharing a photograph on Instagram showing off their wedding rings.

The ceremony was held in Cascais, a coastal resort town located about 20 miles west of Lisbon, and was attended by the couple’s five children.

The wedding comes just four days before Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr, begin their 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been in a long-term relationship for nearly a decade, with the pair frequently sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.

The Portuguese forward remains one of football’s most prolific goalscorers, having scored nearly 1,000 goals during a career that has taken him through Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

The wedding also comes after Ronaldo recently featured in his sixth FIFA World Cup, matching Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s record for the most appearances at the men’s tournament.

Ronaldo previously confirmed that the 2026 World Cup was his final appearance at the tournament, although he stopped short of deciding whether he would retire from international football altogether.

“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this,” he said. “I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won’t be making any rash decisions.

“I don’t decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue.

“I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything. The Euros was the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly.”

Vanguard News