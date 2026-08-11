Aondoakaa visits Guma attack victims, says security must rise above politics

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The 2027 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, has called for a non-partisan approach to tackling insecurity, saying the protection of lives and property must rise above political considerations.

Aondoakaa made the call during a condolence visit to Abaashwa community in Mbaasar, Nzorov Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, where suspected armed herders recently attacked residents, killing several people and injuring others.

The former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice condemned the attack as “deeply painful and unacceptable,” while sympathising with the bereaved families and wishing those injured speedy recovery.

He said Benue residents had the right to live peacefully in their ancestral communities, cultivate their farms and pursue their livelihoods without fear of attacks, displacement or death.

According to him, “Security must come first at all times. It is the bedrock of every meaningful development. Our people must be able to live in their communities, go to their farms and pursue their livelihoods without fear.”

Aondoakaa commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of an Army Division with headquarters in Makurdi and the 11 Brigade in Gboko, as well as measures aimed at improving the welfare and remuneration of military personnel.

He, however, urged Benue residents to support security agencies with useful information to enable them effectively protect lives and property.

The PDP candidate also paid tribute to former Governor Samuel Ortom, describing him as a son of Guma who made sacrifices and took steps to protect the people of the state.

He specifically cited the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 under Ortom, saying the legislation provided a legal framework for addressing conflicts arising from open grazing.

Aondoakaa stressed that tackling insecurity required collective action, urging political leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders and security agencies to work together irrespective of political affiliation.

He also called for wider consultations, saying government should draw from the experience of former governors and other individuals with knowledge of Benue’s peculiar security challenges.

Responding, the acting Tyoor of Nzorov, Zaki Emmanuel Atoka, thanked Aondoakaa for identifying with the community during its period of grief, saying his visit had brought some consolation to the affected families.

The President of Nzorov Development Association, Kenneth Pool, also commended the former minister for standing with the people in their hour of sorrow.