NANS calls for release of student leader arrested over political crisis in Osun

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Southwest Zone, has called for the immediate release of a student leader and activist, Alalade Bukola Felix, who was arrested by the police over an allegation that he took part in the violence that erupted at a political event in the state.

NANS said Alalade should be released or taken to court for the police to prove their allegation within the next 24 hours, as the body would not allow for an indefinite detention of one of them.

The association noted that the allegation is not a conviction and the onus of proving the allegation rests on the police who are levelling the allegation against the detainee.

The position of NANS was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Adeyemo Josiah, the Coordinator; Comrade Olugbemi T. Timothy, Public Relations Officer; and Comrade Ojetola Babatunde Y, the Gen-Secretary.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has taken note of the press release issued by the Osun State Police Command concerning the arrest and continued detention of Comrade Alalade Bukola Felix, popularly known as “Machiavelli.”

“Having personally visited the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo over this matter, we find several aspects of the explanation offered by the Command deeply troubling and deserving of urgent clarification.

“According to the account given by his wife, police operatives arrived at their residence at about 1:00 a.m., allegedly forced their way into the house and whisked him away without his family being properly informed of where he was being taken. He was initially traced to the Area Command in Ilesa before being subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo.

“The Police have now alleged that Comrade Machiavelli was connected to a violent incident during a political procession and further claim that video evidence exists.

“Our position is straightforward: If such evidence exists, place it before a competent court and prosecute him according to law.

“During our engagements at the Police Command, we sought clarity and credible material supporting the allegations. No such material was presented. The mere existence of an allegation cannot become a substitute for judicial scrutiny or an excuse for prolonged detention.

“We acknowledge the responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force to investigate crime and arrest persons where there is reasonable suspicion of an offence. What we will not accept is a situation where an allegation gradually becomes punishment through continued detention without the intervention of a court.

“An allegation is not a conviction. An investigation is not a sentence.

“We therefore call directly on the Inspector-General of Police to urgently take interest in this matter and ensure that the Osun State Police Command and all officers involved act strictly within the law, professionally and without political influence.

“This is particularly important at a time when Osun State is approaching a sensitive election and public confidence in the neutrality of security agencies must not be allowed to deteriorate.

“NANS has consistently demonstrated its willingness to work with security agencies for peace. Only recently, the student leadership partnered with the Police through POCACOV in advocacy against electoral violence and social vices.

“Such cooperation can only survive where there is mutual trust, transparency, professionalism and fairness.

“Let it also be clearly stated that our intervention has nothing to do with Comrade Machiavelli’s employment, political association or relationship with any government official.

He is one of us.

“He is a former NANS JCC Osun PRO, a former Convention Planning Committee Chairman, an alumnus of the University of Ilesa and an active stakeholder in the student movement.

“Whatever political interests may surround the allegations against him are secondary to us. Our concern is that a recognised student leader must enjoy the same due process guaranteed to every Nigerian citizen.”

The group therefore demanded that “Within the next 24 hours, either bring Comrade Alalade Bukola Felix “Machiavelli” before a competent court and place the allegations and available evidence before the judiciary, or release him in accordance with the law.

“We also call on the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, and the senior officers overseeing election security in Osun State to demonstrate, in practice, the fairness and professionalism Nigerians have been promised.

“Should this situation continue without lawful judicial intervention or satisfactory resolution, NANS will consult its structures and commence lawful, peaceful and organised mass action to demand respect for due process and the fundamental rights of one of our own.

“We remain non-partisan.

“We will neither defend wrongdoing nor obstruct a legitimate criminal investigation.

“But neither will we sit idle while political tension becomes an excuse for the rights of student leaders to be disregarded.

“Investigate if you must. Prosecute if you have evidence. But let the law, not allegation, determine guilt.

“The credibility of our security institutions in the days approaching this election will be judged not only by what they say about neutrality, but by what Nigerians see them do.”

The protest letter by the Southwest NANS was copied :NANS National Headquarters; the Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force; the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS); the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command; the Director, Department of State Services, Osun State Command; and the State Commandant, NSCDC, Osun State Command.