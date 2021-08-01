.

…we have set the pace, showing an example to others – Erue

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC Ward Congress Committee in Delta State, Mr Matthew Omegara, Sunday, said the Congresses were conducted peacefully across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State, Saturday.

Omegara who stated this while briefing newsmen at the State Secretariat of the Party in Asaba, expressed gratitude to the leaders and members of the party in the State for the peaceful conduct of the Congress.

He said: “the congress went smoothly and peaceful. The committee received a report of free and fair Ward Congress election to bring in the new leadership of our great party”.

Chairman of the party in the State, Prophet Jones Erue who also spoke to newsmen at the State Secretariat, said: “Our Congresses were peaceful and we have set the pace, showing an example to other parts of the country that Congresses can be conducted peacefully.

“The peaceful conduct of the Congresses portend victory for the party in 2023.” On whether he could say there is relative peace among party members, he said; “I don’t know the definition of relative peace because is a value judgement.

“Even in families, are there relative peace? No perfect peace. You asked me whether there is sustainable peace; are there sustainable peace? The answer is yes. Sustainable peace when injustice is addressed and peace is guaranteed. That is where we have sustainable peace but, in anywhere in life, there is no real peace.”

Vanguard News Nigeria