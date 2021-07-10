By Ephraim Oseji

The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) headquarters, 5 Tesi Street, Ajegunle has inaugurated officers to run the affairs of the Good men, good women and choristers of the church.

The Vicar in charge of the UACC HQ, Rev.(Dr.) Mrs. Victoria Olorunyomi, JP, said the officers were appointed to assist and contribute to the growth and development of the church. She said those appointed were young men and women with integrity, honesty and the fear of God

She further said, the officers are tested men and women who has undergone intensive biblical training before their inauguration. She prays for God’s wisdom and knowledge for them to excel in their various offices.

Rev. Olorunyomi Stressed that the nation is in need of capable and discipline men and women that would bring remarkable changes and transformation to the church and country as a whole.

Rev. Mrs. Olorunyomi urged youths in the Country to be discipline, take responsibility by doing the right at the right time, they should deviate from any vices that would tarnish their image and bring disgrace to the nation. The youths should be involved in the things of God by worshipping Him and work in His vineyard.

In a release by Pastor Paul I. Erakhifu, Media & Puplicity, UACC, the coordinators of the good men and good women and choristers are Bro.Femi Ijitade, Mrs. Shade Elegbede, Bro. Dayo Owolabi respectively.

The visibly elated officers and coordinators agreed to support and assist in moving the church forward. They promised to be loyal, dedicated and do all within their ability to bring progress and development to the church.

Rev. Olorunyomi gave each of the officers appointment letter to confirm their acceptance to work in the vineyard of God.

Ministers of God present at the inauguration are Pastor Paul Erakhifu, Pastor Samuel Areji, Pst. Emmanuel Olorunyomi, Pst. Rachael Olorunyomi, Pst. Florence owoju, Pst. Moses Adeyemi and Pst. Seun Adeyemi.