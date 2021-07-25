.Sunday Igboho: Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou

.

…as other Yoruba monarchs in the Benin Republic to discuss his detention

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The first-class monarch who did not disclose the identity of the delegation, said yesterday that those to observe the court proceedings where Sunday Igboho will be facing trial would be in court unfailingly tomorrow Monday.

Oba Adetunji stated this at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace while exchanging views with some leaders of thought comprising the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes President General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, first vice President General, Dr Tirimisiyu Oladimeji; Ekefa Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan, Chief Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin; Mogaji Makusota, Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle and Personal Assistant to Olubadan, Mr Adeola Oloko.

According to Olubadan, it has become necessary in order to allay the fears of several people including protesters who besiege Olubadan palace every now and then that Kabiesi is not folding his arms over the travails of Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers.

He said: “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

The first-class monarch who stated that he was in constant touch with Yoruba prominent royal fathers, including Igboho royal crowns allayed public fears of a repeat performance of the Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814.

According to Oba Adetunji, students of Nigerian history may wish to be reminded that when some people during the period under reference chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.

Oba Adetunji, however, urged the people to remain calm and law-abiding as truth will prevail.

Meanwhile, other Yoruba monarchs are in the Benin Republic, on Sunday, reportedly met over the arrest and detention of Igboho, Vanguard reliably gathered.

The meeting was said to have been held in the Palace of Alajohoun of Adjohoun, which is about 60 kilometres away from Ajase.

Among those present at the said meeting Vanguard learnt, are Alajashe of Ajase from Port Novo, Alajohoun of Adjohoun, Onikoyi Abesan, and Oba of Seme.

The Beninese court adjourned Igboho’s case till Monday (tomorrow) after his five lawyers failed to convince the prosecutor that he had no case to answer.

The Beninese authorities have, however, released Ropo, the agitator’s wife, who was arrested with the 48-year-old activist on Monday, July 19, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.

The lawyers had said that during the hearing, prosecutors claimed Igboho was on a watchlist for alleged trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance and causing disunity in Nigeria.

When Igboho was arraigned on Thursday, hundreds of his Yoruba-speaking supporters surrounded the Court D’Appal of Cotonou.

However, Ibrahim Salami, one of the Cotonou, Benin Republic-based lawyers of Sunday Igboho, has urged his supporters to stay away from the court proceedings on Monday.

He said: “When we went to court on Thursday, we had a large turnout of Igbho’s supporters. I frowned at their action. They should stay at home and let us do our job. Igboho is accused of causing disorderliness and civil unrest. If they are now mobilising to court, it may send a wrong signal. They should support him with prayers from home.”

“There is no accord between Nigeria and Benin that allows Benin to extradite Igboho to Nigeria. He can only be extradited on political grounds. In that regard, the law won’t apply.”

Vanguard News Nigeria