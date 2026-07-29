How I escaped when DSS invaded my home in 2021 — Sunday Igboho

Sunday Igboho

IBADAN— YORUBA Nation activist, Mr Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has narrated how he escaped from operatives of the Department of State Services during the controversial raid on his Ibadan residence in July 2021.



Recall, the DSS invaded Igboho’s Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, in the early hours of July 1, 2021, following months of heightened tension between the activist and the late Muhammadu Buhari administration.



Recounting the incident when some Muslim delegations visited his residence in Ibadan on Monday, the activist said he was inside the house throughout the operation, but the operatives could not find him.



Igboho said: “When they came around 1:30 am. I heard a sound and was inquiring who it was; they started shooting at the room. They heard my voice. When they finally scaled the fence in, they planted dynamite on the burglary, and everything completely fell apart. That was where they entered. I was naked, but upon hearing their voice, I wore a jean and shirt. One mind was telling me to surrender to them; the other was telling me not to surrender, else I would be killed.



“So at a point, it was looking like I was scared of them; then I immediately yelled, inquiring what had happened and why they had come to pick me up. So they started shooting at close range without even seeing me.



“When they entered and were screaming that I opened the door, they pointed a gun at Dudu (my personal assistant)’s head. And he kept begging me not to shoot while knocking on the door. There, I suspected. They forced the door open. People were even lying that they shot me and I ran away with my intestines out.”



Dismissing the rumour that he turned into a cat on sighting the operatives, he said: “I didn’t turn into a cat. They even killed it, thinking it was me. They even brought a fake herbalist who was just making an incantation and performing a ritual. I was in the house watching them, but they didn’t see me.



“There was this my brother who was partially blind and came out; upon sighting him, they shot him, thinking that he wanted to attack them. They took the corpses away as evidence that they truly invaded my home. So it was God that saved me after a prayer that some Muslim clerics did in my house, forestalling a bad vision they claimed to have seen on me.”