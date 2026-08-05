Ooni backs Sunday Igboho’s security network with N100m, Hilux donation

Photo: Moses Olafare

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has unveiled plans to convene a security summit for traditional rulers across the South West as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, threw his weight behind the Iru Ekun Security Network with a donation of N100 million and a brand new Toyota Hilux vehicle.

Igboho said the proposed summit, to be hosted by the Ooni in Ile Ife, would bring together monarchs from across the South West to deliberate on security, regional unity and other strategic issues aimed at protecting and advancing the collective interests of Yorubaland.

The activist also praised the Ooni’s financial and logistical support for the newly launched security outfit, describing it as a clear demonstration of the monarch’s commitment to strengthening community-based security initiatives and ensuring lasting peace across the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his media office, Igboho, who launched the Iru Ekun Security Network in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Tuesday, said traditional institutions remain indispensable partners in safeguarding communities and tackling insecurity in the South West.

He said the support received from the foremost Yoruba monarch would further strengthen the resolve of the security outfit to provide effective protection for residents in both urban and rural communities.

“This immense support from the foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland will spur us to further forge ahead in our resolve in enabling a safer environment for inhabitants of urban and rural communities.“

“Though our task of ensuring effective security in collaboration with the Police, the military, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other paramilitary agencies is daunting, this noble and encouraging support from the Ooni of Ife would go a long way in making our operations seamless and impactful.“

“The era of our farmers abandoning farms due to mindless killings perpetrated by hoodlums, abduction and sexual assault of their wives and daughters are over. We are going to sustain the current tempo of zero tolerance for criminalities within the ambit of the law,” he said.

Igboho disclosed that the Iru Ekun Security Network had continued to attract encouragement from respected Nigerians who shared its vision of building a safer and more equitable society.

“Apart from the generous donation from the Ooni, we have received motivation from the elite, revered judges and technocrats and other eminent Nigerians, who shared our ideology and philosophy of an egalitarian society where everyone can pursue his dreams without fear and hindrance,” he said.

The activist also revealed that preparations were underway for a landmark summit of traditional rulers from across the South West, with the Ooni expected to host the gathering in Ile Ife.

“We are also planning to organise a summit for all traditional rulers in the South West to be hosted in Ile Ife by the Ooni where issues relating to security, unity, and other crucial matters capable of protecting and promoting the collective interest of Yorubaland will be discussed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ooni described Igboho as an illustrious and courageous son of Oduduwa whose commitment to promoting peace, security and development deserved widespread support from Nigerians.

Receiving the activist at his palace in Ile Ife, Oba Ogunwusi commended him for establishing the Iru Ekun Security Network, saying the protection of lives and property was a shared responsibility that transcended political, religious and ideological differences.

“I commend Chief Sunday Igboho for taking a bold step towards strengthening community security. Protecting our people is a collective responsibility that transcends political, religious and ideological differences.“

“Every initiative genuinely designed to preserve lives and maintain peace deserves encouragement and support,” he said.

The Ooni further appealed to Yoruba sons and daughters, fellow traditional rulers, traditionalists, community leaders, business executives, professionals and other stakeholders across the world to rally behind the security outfit in the collective effort to safeguard the South West.

“I want to urge prominent Yoruba sons and daughters, traditional rulers, traditionalists, community leaders, business executives, professionals and all stakeholders across the globe to rally behind the Iru Ekun Security Network,” the monarch said.