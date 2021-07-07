By Bose Adelaja

One person has been reportedly injured, Wednesday, in Matori, Lagos State, when fire gutted a shop in the area.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 4.20 am, at Ladipo Market, beside a new generation bank.

However, there was no loss of life recorded at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard learnt that the affected shop was where various explosive items including domestic gas were stored.

An Eye witness told the vanguard that sympathisers and emergency responders prevented the fire from escalating.

The injured person was said to be one of the responders at the scene

Lagos State Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed that no loss of life at press time.

He confirmed that the fire started from a shop but said an emergency operation was ongoing at press time. He said, ” A shop gutted by the fire where various types of explosive items including domestic gas are usually stored.

At press time, Police, Federal and State fire services as well as emergency operators from both state and federal levels were responding to the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria