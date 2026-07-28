Aviation unions threaten crackdown on defaulting airlines over TSC debt

By Dickson Omobola

Unions in the air transport sector have issued a fresh seven-day ultimatum to airlines owing the statutory five per cent Ticket Sales Charge, TSC, saying failure to remit the outstanding funds will trigger industrial action at the airlines’ premises.

Secretary of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, Frances Akinjole, and the Deputy General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, Odinaka Igbokwe, addressed the notice to the President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON.

The unions, in the notice dated July 27, 2025, said their earlier 14-day ultimatum, issued on July 8, 2026, had expired without compliance from the defaulting airlines.

According to the unions, the non-remittance of the TSC had continued to deprive aviation agencies of funds required to sustain safe and efficient operations, while also undermining the welfare of workers in the agencies.

The statement reads: “Our unions’ 14-day ultimatum titled: Demand for Immediate remittance of Outstanding five TSC to aviation agencies: 14 days ultimatum, dated July 8, 2026, refers.

“This referenced notice lapsed on Thursday, July 23, 2026, and regrettably, willful non-compliance has been recorded. The aviation Agencies remain starved of the required funds to keep our sky safe. At the same time, the ‘conditions of service’ of our members in the various agencies continue to be jeopardised because of the non-remittance of the TSC. This unnecessary demotivation factor for the air transport worker is a security and safety risk.

“In view of the above, we can no longer helplessly fold our hands and allow the safety of our airspace to remain compromised. We hereby issue a seven-day notice to every TSC defaulter to remit the total debt owed to the Agencies; failure to do so will result in our unions’ concrete actions at their various premises.”