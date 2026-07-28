Abiodun orders investigation as one dies in Ogun building collapse

Photo Credit: LASEMA

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered a comprehensive technical investigation into the collapse of a two-storey building at Baale Road, Ajuwon, in Ifo Local Government Area, which claimed one life and left several others traumatised.

The building collapsed on Monday afternoon following a heavy downpour accompanied by severe thunderstorms, prompting an immediate multi-agency emergency response and renewed concerns over building safety and regulatory compliance in the state.

Preliminary findings by a government investigation team indicated that the structure suffered a catastrophic structural failure, causing the lower floors to sink into the ground, while only sections of the upper slab remained visible above the debris.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m., shortly after a torrential rainfall and a reported lightning strike in the area. Two women and their children reportedly escaped after noticing signs of structural distress, while a young man sustained minor injuries while fleeing the building moments before it collapsed.

Emergency responders from the Ogun State Safety Office, State Fire Service, Ministries of Environment, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Works and Infrastructure, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Ifo Local Government Water and Environmental Sanitation Department swiftly mobilised to the scene.

Contractors working within the Akute-Alagbole and Agbado axis also deployed heavy equipment to support rescue operations less than 10 minutes after the incident.

Although, initial searches did not immediately locate any victims, traces of blood and footprints beneath the rubble prompted a carefully coordinated excavation exercise, leading to the recovery of one deceased victim whose identity had yet to be confirmed at the press time.

Experts on the investigation team said the precise cause of the collapse could not be established at the scene, noting that only detailed structural, geotechnical and forensic engineering investigations would determine whether the tragedy resulted from foundation failure, soil instability, construction defects, substandard materials or other underlying factors.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun has directed specialists from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Ogun State Building Control Agency, the Building Production Management and Material Testing Agency, and other relevant regulatory agencies to carry out comprehensive assessments of the collapsed structure, evaluate soil conditions, examine construction materials and inspect adjoining buildings for possible structural compromise.

Expressing deep sadness over the incident, the governor condoled with the family of the deceased and sympathised with other victims.

“I am deeply saddened by this tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences go to the family of the deceased, while I sympathise with everyone affected by this unfortunate collapse,” the governor said.

Abiodun also commended emergency responders, volunteers and members of the host community for their swift intervention, noting that their prompt action helped rescue several occupants and minimised further casualties.

“I commend all emergency responders, volunteers and community members whose timely intervention led to the successful rescue of occupants and helped prevent greater loss of life,” he stated.

The governor assured residents that the state government would provide the necessary support to affected persons while investigations continue.

He warned that anyone found to have violated approved building regulations, deviated from approved building plans or compromised construction standards would face prosecution.

“Anyone found to have violated approved building regulations, altered approved plans or compromised construction standards will be prosecuted in accordance with the law. We will not tolerate actions that endanger the lives of our people,” Abiodun declared.

The Ogun State government also appreciated the Lagos State government for its support during the emergency response, describing the collaboration as a reflection of the strong partnership between both states in safeguarding lives and property.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening enforcement of physical planning regulations across the state, the government urged developers, builders, artisans and residents to obtain all statutory approvals before commencing construction projects and to adhere strictly to approved building plans and specifications.

The government further warned that unauthorised alterations to approved building designs, the use of substandard materials and non-compliance with established construction standards remain major threats to lives and property, stressing that strict enforcement of building regulations is critical to preventing avoidable structural failures.