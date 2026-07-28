Troops apprehend 12 suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers, collaborators in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested 12 suspected logistics suppliers and collaborators of ISWAP/JAS terrorists in separate operations across Borno.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja said troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion, supported by the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and vigilantes, apprehended 10 suspects at Kurnari.

The report said the suspects were intercepted while heading to Miringa Market with five cows, two tricycles, nine mobile phones, two waist bags, a knife and ₦12,600.

It added that the suspects and recovered items are in military custody for further investigation.

The report also said that in a separate operation, troops of 149 Battalion, supported by hybrid forces and the CJTF, arrested another suspected logistics supplier at Zowo Village in Gubio Local Government Area.

“Troops recovered 125 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, a mobile phone and other items from the suspect.

“The suspect reportedly confessed to supplying logistics to terrorists operating along the Binduldul-Kareto axis,” it said.

The report further revealed that troops of 19 Brigade and the CJTF arrested a suspected terrorist informant in Monguno.

According to the report, preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect supplied logistics and intelligence on troop movements to terrorists operating around the Kekeno-Monguno axis.

It added that troops on patrol at Mallam Fatori recovered an abandoned 60mm mortar bomb and one RPG bomb believed to have been left behind by terrorists.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel safely secured and recovered the unexploded ordnance,” it added.