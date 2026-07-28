By Florencemary Nwabueze

“No one Is above the law”- AIG Jimoh warns

By Florencemary Nwabueze

The Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIG Olorundare Jimoh has issued a stern warning against the abuse of legal processes, declaring that every Nigerian—including himself—is subject to the same law.

AIG Jimoh made the declaration as he was honoured with leadership award for his role in tackling crime across Lagos and Ogun States, during a courtesy visit by National Express Newspapers, in collaboration with the Critical Leadership Value Organisation at Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos on Tuesday.

“Every Nigerian should be subject to the same law. And even I, as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, am subject to the same law that every Nigerian is subject to,” Jimoh stated

AIG Jimoh condemned what he described as the growing trend of public trial and prosecution of suspect on social media by individuals and groups hereby obstructing proper legal procedures.

“People should desist from turning their mouths to police stations, to investigation rooms, to magistrate courts, or to high courts. They use their mouths to order arrests, to direct investigations, and to prosecute those they feel should be prosecuted. Nothing is an offence except what is stated in the law to be an offence.” He warns

AIG Jimoh emphasised that such actions constitute “a clear violation of the law of the land” and cautioned that “the law will definitely catch up with any violators.” He added that “ignorance of the law is not an excuse in any guise,” urging Nigerians to desist from turning legal institutions into “comedy” on their various platforms and to respect the sacrosanct nature of the nation’s legal system.

The AIG also revealed that he has ended the practice of transferring criminal cases from Lagos and Ogun commands to the zonal headquarters since assuming office, in order to improve transparency in police operations. He said that cases would instead be treated at the command level where capacity gaps existed

AIG Jimoh praised the leadership of Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, noting that his initiatives are yielding positive results in transforming the Nigerian Police Force.

“All the efforts of the Inspector General of Police in ensuring changes in the Nigerian police force for better are yielding positive results. Millions of Nigerians now have trust and confidence in all the directions, operational dimensions, and initiatives that have been added to policing.”

Dr. Wole Odunsi, the Publisher of National Express Newspapers and promoter of the Critical Leadership Value Organisation, who presented the award, described AIG Jimoh as “first among equals”, noting his outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to combating crime in Lagos and Ogun States.

“Crime in Ogun State and Lagos State has been considerably reduced because of his efforts. He is one of the best AIGs that has ever served here.”

Dr. Odunsi, who shared his long-standing relationship with the IG spanning 25 to 27 years, recalled that his team settled for AIG Jimoh after a visit to the Force Headquarters, Abuja where he met some traditional rulers from Lagos and Ogun who were full of praises for AIG Jimoh.

“The way they were praising the AIG and his policing style was heartwarming. All the traditional rulers had only praises for the AIG and how he managed to reduce crime in the lagos and Ogun. One of them mentioned how a dispute in Ago-Iwoye was resolved and many other beautiful things they said about the AIG who was not even present.” He said

“By the grace of God, you have become an AIG. From the look of things, you have a very bright future. You will not die in this job. You will enjoy the fruits of your labour. You will become one stronger in your career, brother.” Odundi told AIG Jimoh