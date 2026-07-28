Lagos Govt expands free hepatitis screening

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday intensified efforts to combat viral hepatitis through free screening, vaccination and awareness campaigns across Ikorodu, Isolo and Ajeromi.

The initiative, marking the 2026 World Hepatitis Day, offered residents free Hepatitis B and C screening, counselling, vaccination and referral for treatment at General Hospital, Ikorodu.

Dr Oladipupo Fisher, State AIDS Programme Coordinator, said the campaign aimed to increase awareness and encourage residents to know their hepatitis status.

He described viral hepatitis as one of the deadliest infectious diseases, stressing that poor public awareness remained a major obstacle to prevention and treatment.

“World Hepatitis Day is commemorated every July 28 to call for action towards reducing viral hepatitis and creating awareness about the disease.

“Hepatitis is one of the highest causes of death among infectious diseases, and because of the low level of awareness, the ministry is educating residents,” he said.

Fisher said the ministry was broadcasting awareness jingles on Traffic Radio and Lagos Television while using digital and social media platforms to reach younger audiences.

He said free Hepatitis B and C testing was ongoing in Ikorodu, Isolo and Ajeromi, with residents testing negative for Hepatitis B receiving free vaccination.

According to him, beneficiaries must complete three vaccine doses to achieve full protection against Hepatitis B infection.

“When they get the first dose, they should return after one month for the second dose and six months after the first dose.

“Whoever does not complete the three doses is not fully vaccinated against Hepatitis B,” Fisher said.

He said Lagos planned to vaccinate 200 eligible residents in Ikorodu, while similar exercises were simultaneously taking place in Isolo and Ajeromi.

“Residents testing positive would be referred to designated facilities where gastroenterologists would manage their condition.

“The earlier they start treatment, the better, so that the disease does not progress to liver cancer,” Fisher said.

He disclosed that Lagos had trained 28 health facilities to provide viral hepatitis services, including Isolo General Hospital, Gbagada General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Fisher noted that although Hepatitis C was curable, treatment remained expensive, making prevention, vaccination and early diagnosis essential.

He said the state had increased funding for hepatitis testing and vaccination and had already vaccinated 5,000 healthcare workers because of occupational exposure risks.

Fisher acknowledged support from development partners and pharmaceutical companies, including Emzor and Abbott, for providing vaccines and testing kits.

“Government alone cannot provide everything for everyone, which is why we are collaborating with NGOs and pharmaceutical companies,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Akinoladapo Olamilekan, Coordinator of the Ikorodu Centre of Blessed Medical Aid Foundation, described the outreach as a community health intervention.

“The essence of this programme is to give back to the community and ensure that we are building a healthier world for everyone,” Olamilekan said.

He said the foundation would vaccinate 200 residents in Ikorodu and 500 across Lagos as part of the campaign.

Olamilekan added that the wider outreach targeted 2,500 beneficiaries across Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said residents testing positive would be referred to government hospitals where treatment could be accessed at subsidised rates.

Olamilekan announced that a symposium involving artisans, transport workers, teachers and community representatives would hold on Aug. 4 to deepen public awareness.

“My message to the public is simple: get tested, get vaccinated and get treated. That is the only way we can protect ourselves,” he said.

Some beneficiaries praised the government and its partners for bringing free hepatitis services closer to communities.

Mrs Ololade Halima said the programme enabled her to know her hepatitis status without financial burden.

“I am grateful to the government and the NGOs. Many people would not have gone to hospital because of the cost,” she said.

Mrs Enitan Idowu described the exercise as timely and urged residents to complete all vaccine doses after testing.

The event was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Blessed Medical Aid Foundation, Damien Foundation and other health partners.

This year’s World Hepatitis Day theme is: ‘Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down.’