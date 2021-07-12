Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said the state is experiencing a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on the Update of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

He said that the test positivity rate went up from 1.1 per cent at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6 per cent as at July 8.

According to him, the rapid increase within a week gives cause for concern.

He said within the last two weeks, the occupancy rate at the isolation centres increased from an average of one per cent to 6 per cent, a new and disturbing reality that now confronts the state.

“Fellow Lagosians, starting around the end of March 2021, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State began to wind down, and we began to enjoy some reprieve from the worst effects of the virus.

“This allowed us to further open up the economy to allow the start of the journey towards full normalcy in our lives and the pursuit of livelihoods, after what has been a very difficult year.

“Regrettably, in spite of the hard work and dedicated efforts towards sustaining the return to normalcy over the last three months, we are now finding ourselves at what appears to be the start of a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State.

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1 per cent at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6 per cent as at 8th of July 2021.

“But we must not be demoralised by this. We must instead resolve that we will not leave any stone unturned in our bid to effectively mitigate the third wave of this pandemic in Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the way COVID-19 was managed in the state had a significant impact and reverberating effect on the national outlook and outcomes.

The governor, which is also the Chief Incident Commander for COVID-19 cases in Lagos state, said that Nigeria is counting on Lagos State to be resolute in its stand against the virus.

“We will continue to test aggressively. We will also focus on sequencing the samples we are collecting to ensure we are detecting and keeping track of the different variants in circulation.

“It is only by testing and sequencing comprehensively that we can collect the data required for informed decision-making,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that as at July 7, Lagos State had recorded a total of 60,202 confirmed cases, of which 55,135 had recovered in-community and 770 are currently being managed actively in-community.

He said that over the course of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, about 4,382 patients had been admitted into the various COVID-19 care centres in Lagos, with 357 registered fatalities.

The governor said altogether, the state has tested 563,679 samples since the pandemic started, accredited 30 testing centres: 26 private and four public health laboratories, a significant improvement in capacity over the course of the past year.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria