Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, has declared that Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has no direction by his affiliation with a particular cleric.

According to Primate Ayodele, the said cleric equates himself with God and can never be God.

Ayodele noted that Igboho’s relationship with the cleric would lead to his failure to actualise the Yoruba nation, adding that rather than relying on cleric, Igboho should consult God Himself.

The clergyman spoke in his church during the launch of his 2021 edition of his annual book “Warnings to The Nations,” last Saturday.

His words: “Sunday Igboho has his medium of consulting and praying. And (the cleric) is nobody. I don’t see him as a man of God because he does not qualify to be God.

“So for somebody to identify with him, then the person will have no direction. The point is that Igboho should have applied caution so that God would address the situation.

“He should have done his consultation through the right way instead of relying on a common man, who claims to be God but is not and is not even a prophet.

“I have never seen what (the cleric) has ever said that came to pass. I dare to say that identifying with him is a failure to Igboho in actualising Yoruba nation.”

Also at the event, the Ekiti State-born prophet empowered journalists with over N5 million.

It is worthy of note that in February 2021, Primate Ayodele gave out two cars to popular journalists, and empowered several others with about N7 million.

During the presentation of another batch of empowerment, the popular man of God stated that his aim is to empower as many journalists as possible, making it known that his projection is giving cars to about 100 journalists who have supported him since he started his ministry.

He went down the memory lane by giving instances of how some notable journalists have helped his ministry to reach many parts of the world, which ordinarily may not have happened if God didn’t place them in his ministry.

Primate Elijah Ayodele is known to be a man of God who rewards good deeds, and engage in great philanthropic works.

For several years, he has been actively involved in providing for the widows through his Church’s Widows Foundation.

He gives food items to church members during Sunday services, sponsoring Christian and Muslim pilgrimages, setting up businesses for church members, giving out tricycles to church members, buying WAEC and JAMB forms, sponsoring tertiary education of many youths, to mention a few.

Vanguard News Nigeria