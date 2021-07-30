



The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Ward Congress Committee has urged party members to conduct peaceful ward congress in Lagos State.



The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Muhammed Dangiyadi, gave the advice in Ikeja, during a stakeholders’ meeting, ahead of Saturday’s Ward Congress in Lagos state.



Dangiyadi appealed for cooperation of members so the congress could be held in a peaceful atmosphere.



He said the stakeholders’ meeting was to acquaint members of the guidelines for the ward congress.

Dangiyadi added that 26 positions were available for interested candidates to contest.



Dangiyadi said the election would take place at APC ward offices, where they existed, or any other public places approved for the congress and not residential or religious places.



He said that notification for a change of venue would be given 12 hours before the congress.



According to him, 26 offices will be filled in the congress and where a consensus is agreed on, affirmation shall be through the ballot or voice vote.



The chairman also said the committee reserved the right to cancel any election in any ward deemed violent.



Some of the elective posts included the chairman, vice chairman, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, legal adviser, women leader, youth leader and physically challenged leader, among others.