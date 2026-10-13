APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Felix Morka, has dismissed reports of a rift between the party’s governors and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, saying there was no real tension between them.

Morka said the perceived disagreement was a “false battle” because both the APC governors and Wike were committed to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He spoke on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s News Day, following Wike’s inclusion in the APC presidential campaign council.

“It was a false battle to begin with. I mean, I don’t think there was any real tension between those positions because they united in their extraordinary commitment to the re-election of the president,” Morka said.

He noted that the Progressive Governors Forum comprised governors elected on the APC platform, while Wike, a former Rivers State governor, was a member of Tinubu’s cabinet and a vocal supporter of the President.

According to him, their shared political interest made reports of a disagreement between them largely insignificant.

Morka said the publication of the presidential campaign council list had also clarified the roles of those involved in Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

He pointed to the inclusion of governors who do not belong to the APC, describing it as evidence of Tinubu’s ability to attract support across party lines.

“Governors, who are not of the APC, now [are] front and centre, coordinating some of our activities in their respective jurisdictions,” he said.

The APC spokesperson described the development as a new phase in Nigeria’s democratic politics, arguing that the President was bringing politicians from different parties together around a common objective.

“What we’re witnessing today in our country is novel. It’s really a new dawn for democracy,” Morka said.

He argued that the collaboration was unusual in a presidential system, where political parties are generally expected to compete against one another.

According to Morka, Tinubu was transcending party differences by building a coalition of political actors to support his administration and re-election campaign.

“We’re seeing a president who is transcending all of the divides and really nullifying what I call the politics of difference between these partisans and bringing them together under the same umbrella to pursue a common agenda for the good of the people,” he said.