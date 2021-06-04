Twitter Ban: APC’s failure beyond comprehension, says South-West PDP

South-West PDP Secretary, Rahaman Owokoniran

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West region, has said with the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress, APC’s failure was now beyond comprehension.

The party also expressed concern that it was another step towards full-blown dictatorship and gagging of the media and journalists.

The ban was announced by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture via Twitter.

It read in part: “The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.” Read the full story HERE.

Reacting in a statement, South-West PDP Secretary, Rahaman Owokoniran, said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC’s failure to the Nation is continuously beyond comprehension. We are supposed to be governed under the rules of democracy and not dictatorship.

“Federal Government’s banning of Twitter in Nigeria is one more step towards full-blown dictatorship and it’s because they do not have technocrats.

“Soon they will totally gag the media and journalists, all because APC never had a work plan. They wanted power for power’s sake, now they don’t know what to do with it.

“Do they know what Nigerians earn daily from Twitter? Do they know they could utilise that platform/micro-blogging site for good governance?

“Are they aware that if they force Nigerian youths to go underground with their social media activities, this country would finally implode? Have they ever heard of VPNs(virtual private network)?

“It is either these people are not working together or they are just foolish. Nigeria is not China or other countries where they successfully implemented these bans.”

