Tinubu’s re-election crucial to Nigeria’s prosperity – Hamzat

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, says re-election of President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates will be crucial to achieving the prosperity Nigerians desire.

Hamzat, who is also the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2027 general elections, spoke during the inauguration of the PBAT/KOH Lagos Central Campaign Office on Harden Str. Lagos Island on Monday.

He urged Lagos residents, particularly those in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, to turn out in large numbers to vote for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The deputy governor said residents have a responsibility to support the President’s re-election, noting that Tinubu’s longstanding political connection to Lagos State made its support particularly significant.

He added that re-electing the President would ensure continuity in the work his administration had begun.

Hamzat noted that Lagos had the highest number of registered voters in the country, stressing the need to translate the figures into actual votes to achieve the desired electoral outcome.

“We are commissioning this office today to take our campaign to the grassroots. We know Lagos Island has been doing really well in voting but that is not enough, as many people still do not vote.

“We are here to mobilise residents to come out and vote for our President because he is one of us.

“We must demonstrate our support by voting for his re-election so that he can continue the good works he has started,” he said.

Hamzat also urged party members to encourage residents to participate in the elections, citing Osun, where he said about 54 per cent of registered voters participated in the last election, as an example of the need to improve voter turnout.

The deputy governor urged the party members to mobilise others to vote, emphasising that political support must be demonstrated through participation at the polls.

“My charge to you is that, as you are all seated here today, on election day, make sure you take someone along to the polling unit to vote for Tinubu.

“It will be dangerous for us not to come out and vote for all our candidates if we truly say we love them,” Hamzat said.

The Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the campaign office would serve as a strategic platform for strengthening ties between the senatorial district and the state leadership.

Ojelabi said the office would also facilitate the dissemination of the party’s policies and achievements across local governments, wards and polling units.

He urged party members to serve as ambassadors by taking the messages on the achievements of Tinubu and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the grassroots.

Ojelabi also encouraged members who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so promptly, while calling for peaceful campaigns, constructive, issue-based engagement and effective voter mobilisation ahead of the elections.

Sen. Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, described the inauguration of the campaign office as a historic milestone and a symbol of unity, peace and the party’s determination to consolidate its achievements.

Eshilokun-Sanni urged party members and supporters to remain united in spite of their differences, engage constructively with their neighbours and maintain discipline throughout the electioneering process.

He called for grassroots mobilisation and a stronger party presence across communities, markets and households.

He expressed confidence that sustained engagement would help the APC achieve its electoral objectives in Lagos Central, Lagos State and Nigeria.

Earlier, in his address, the Director-General of the PBAT/KOH Lagos Campaign Organisation, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, described the inauguration of the Lagos central senatorial campaign office as a reaffirmation of the district’s political significance and strategic importance to the APC.

Obanikoro said the facility underscored the party’s commitment to strengthening its political structures and consolidating its presence across the senatorial district.

He urged party members and supporters to intensify campaign activities and grassroots mobilisation in support of Tinubu’s re-election and the electoral success of other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

(NAN)