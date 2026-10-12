Ronaldo Asian Champions League match delayed due to missile alert

Nassr’s Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo and Neftchi Fergana’s defender Koffi Kouao react during the AFC Champions League group B football match between Al-Nassr and Neftchi Fergana at the Alawwal Park stadium in Riyadh on October 12, 2026. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr saw their Asian Champions League match against Neftchi Fergana delayed by an hour on Monday after the Saudi-led military coalition said it had intercepted a missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has recently come under a series of attacks from the Iran-backed group, including strikes on oil facilities, tankers and transport hubs — including a string of lethal hits on Riyadh’s international airport.

There was a sparse crowd in the stands of Al-Awal Park for the game which was scheduled for 9:15 pm local time (1815 GMT).

The stadium announcer said the situation was safe, that the match would be played, and asked spectators to remain in their seats.

However, the television channel broadcasting the match announced a one-hour delay.

Shortly before, AFP correspondents reported hearing explosions in Riyadh.

At the same time, Riyadh residents received an alert on their phones stating: “The region is exposed to a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm and stay at home or in a safe place, away from windows and doors, and continue to follow civil defense instructions.”

Subsequently, the coalition announced the “interception and destruction” of a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis, in a statement on X.

This incident did not seem to upset Ronaldo, who scored the 981st goal of his career just before halftime, as the Saudi champions secured a 3-1 win.

AFP