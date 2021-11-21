The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, has described Chief Bode George as a true leader of many parts, who has stood for democracy and taken many “bullets” for the country.

PDP made the commendation in a statement by the zone’s General Secretary, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, in celebration of Bode George’s 76th birthday.

According to Owokoniran, George dedicated his life to service to humanity in all the offices God gave him to serve.

He added that Bode George was one of the very few that stood for the gospel of service and unity that PDP preaches, adding “he never abandoned the party or its principles for once.”

Owokoniran said: “On behalf of PDP South-West, we wish to celebrate this glorious day as it is Chief Bode George’s birthday.

“We celebrate a leader, phenomenon and a man of many parts. He is a military icon, an administrator per excellence and a political sage.

“Prophets and political sages are never appreciated by their people until ages after their exit. But we recognise this one.

“Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George played his part and will continue to do so because it is his calling. Happy birthday the Atono Odua of the source.

“You have been an exceptional leader, a dogged fighter, a man of great wisdom and an advocate for human and national development.

“Your great name is already imbedded in marble for generations to come to emulate.

“You have stood firm for fairness and democracy and have touched so many lives. You are a party leader that commands so much respect and love from the masses.

“Your fight to heal our bleeding and fallen nation is a national inspiration for all to emulate. PDP is proud to have you as a leader.

“May the almighty grant you long life that is full of health.”

Vanguard News Nigeria