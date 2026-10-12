2027: Wike unites PDP, APC for Tinubu’s victory in FCT

Key stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have formed a united political front dedicated to securing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, unveiled the historic alliance during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Rainbow Coalition in Abuja on Monday, demonstrating cross-party unity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition brought together serving and former senators, party chairmen, National Assembly candidates, and grassroots leaders of PDP and APC from the six FCT area councils.

The party leaders unanimously agreed that Tinubu remains their sole presidential candidate for 2027.

Announcing his role as the coordinator and field commander of the president’s re-election campaign in the FCT and Rivers, Wike stressed that shared national objectives must take precedence over traditional party divisions.

“I want to let all of you know that we are going to work together. Nobody should say, ‘I am PDP’ or ‘I am APC.’ For the purpose of this election, we are together,” he said.

The minister cited the 2024 Edo State governorship election as clear proof that joint cooperation between APC and PDP elements could decisively shape electoral outcomes.

According to him, when political stakeholders align behind a singular, compelling goal, party labels become secondary to results.

He explained that the primary focus of the coalition is to ensure Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

According to him, the participating parties retain the flexibility to navigate other localised contests while remaining fully aligned at the presidential level.

Wike said that the coalition anchored its re-election campaign on the tangible achievements of the Tinubu administration across the FCT and the nation.

On infrastructure development, Wike cited extensive road construction, school rehabilitations, police station upgrades, and public facility enhancements across all six FCT area councils.

He also cited institutional reforms, particularly the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission, the appointment of an internal Head of Service, and the establishment of dedicated Secretariats for Women Affairs and Youth Development.

According to him, the reforms have created opportunities for career progression among FCT civil servants and expanded participation in governance.

On economic reforms and security, the minister pointed at Tinubu’s long-term economic restructuring and vocal support for the proposed establishment of state police to strengthen national security.

“By establishing this bipartisan framework, the APC and PDP coalition aims to build a formidable political force that unites leaders and residents behind the continued development and leadership of Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

Earlier, APC State Chairman in FCT, Mr Ishaku Yamawo, pledged unalloyed support for Wike, declaring him the “pilot and commandant” of the territory’s electoral campaign.

Yamawo lauded the minister for bringing political opponents together under one umbrella to drive strategic victory.

His counterpart in the PDP, Usman Yahaya, said, “We are in PDP but we are going to support Tinubu’s re-election 100 per cent.” (NAN)