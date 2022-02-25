New Electoral Act a welcome devt, but… — South-West PDP scribe, Owokoniran

Chief Rahman Owokoniran

The new Electoral Act is a welcome development, a step in the right direction, but meaningless without the political will to make it work to enhance the country’s democratic system.

Chief Rahman Owokoniran, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, General Secretary, South-West zone, gave the verdict in reaction to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari today, Friday.

The signing was done Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja in the presence of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

Reacting in a statement by Mabel Oboh, his publicist, Chief Owokoniran said: “The new Electoral Act is a step in the right direction.

“It’s long overdue and if it were not signed, the 2023 elections would be in jeopardy.

“As I have always said, the passage of this bill will make the conduct of our elections credible and respectable worldwide. It will reinstall the confidence of our people in the election process.

“Thus, we can begin to nourish our democracy through citizen participation.

“However, we must ask ourselves some questions: are we going to genuinely practise the letters of this law to enhance our electoral system?

“Are our institutions ready to make it work? Do we have the leaders with the political will to allow the law take its full course?

“We must answer these questions, otherwise the culture of electoral suits and counter suits, deliberate attempts to use state power to frustrate the process, among other selfish shenanigans, will continue.

“Therefore, the Federal Government, besides giving us the Electoral Act, must display a willingness to allow the system work.”

