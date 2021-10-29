It’s for Nigerians, South-West PDP celebrates Appeal Court judgment against Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, has said the Appeal Court judgment that set aside the application of ousted former National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, was not just victory of the party, but for Nigerians given its significance ahead of the 2023 elections.

The party made its celebration known in a statement by Chief Rahman Owokoniran, the General Secretary of the zone.

It added that, as a party that has a mission of rescuing Nigerians from bad governance in 2023, today’s Appeal Court ruling further strengthens its belief in democracy.

Owokoniran added that all usurpers and ingrates would be weeded off the party so that its unity will not be compromised.

The judgment

Vanguard reported that that reading the decision of the court on behalf of the panel, Justice Gabriel Kolawole said granting Secondus’ prayers would cause inconveniences.

He noted that greater justice would be done by refusing the application of the appellant (Secondus) to stop the convention, or annulling the decision of the lower court.

“The appellant (Secondus) motion fails and is hereby dismissed.

“The sixth respondent (PDP) is empowered to hold its convention without hindrances,” he read.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, bemaoned that Secondus had remained silent since he was sacked and his office taken without saying a word.

The court held that his late move was to take a shot at the national convention. Read the full story HERE.

Reacting, the party’s South-West scribe, Rahman Owokoniran, said: “On behalf of PDP South, we congratulate PDP as a whole on the victory at the Appeal Court against Prince Uche Secondus.

“This is not just victory for PDP, it is victory for Nigerians and Nigeria’s democracy as we mach towards 2023 general elections.

“Justice will always prevail. How can a man who has benefited so much from the party seek to destroy it?

“We thank God for throwing out the usurper.

“PDP believes greatly in democracy and we only welcome those that are ready to help repair Nigeria, not sink it further.

“Today marks another victory for PDP and Nigeria. We shall weed out all the usurpers in our great party.”

