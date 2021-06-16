No service disruption in Nigeria, MTN assures

MTN Nigeria Wednesday said there was no need for panic over the news making the rounds that the network will soon experience disruption in Nigeria.

A reliable source at MTN Nigeria told Vanguard the telco was as strong as ever and had made investments to ensure its customers in Nigeria enjoy a smooth telecom experience.

The source said: “There’s nothing to worry about the report in some online platforms, saying our network may experience disruption here. It was a private letter sent to some of our enterprise customers like banks to manage their expectation when there is downtime.”

A report by Reuters said that MTN’s service in Nigeria could be disrupted as a result of rising insecurity in different parts of the country.

The report quoted MTN to have said: “Sadly, we must inform you that with the rising insecurity in different parts of Nigeria, service delivery to your organisation may be impacted in the coming days.

“This means that in some cases, our technical support team may not be able to get to your site and achieve optimum turnaround time in fault management as quickly as possible.”

Although the source who spoke to Vanguard did not deny the message, he, however, said it was sent to specific enterprise customers, particularly banks to manage their expectations in any case that services are disrupted in troubled areas.

