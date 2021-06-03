Inzaghi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Serie A Champions, Inter Milan have unveiled Simone Inzaghi as the new head coach and replacement for Antonio Conte who departed the club after falling out with its owners.

Inzaghi before the appointment coached fellow Serie A side, Lazio and led them to a 5th place finish last term.

A brief statement on the club’s website confirming the report reads, “FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the Club, as our new First Team Coach: the Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri.”

Inter Milan won the Scudetto for the first time since 2010 which translates to an automatic qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Inzaghi who arrived Milan this morning will meet Steven Zhang to discuss strategies for the club heading into the new season.

Vanguard News Nigeria