Police Commission to investigate report on EndSARS brutality

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has pledged to investigate report of alleged police misconduct submitted to it by the Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the group, led by Mrs Zikora Ibe, submitted the report titled: “ENDSARS: Police Brutality, Protests and Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria” to the commission on Monday.

Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, Commissioner, Representing the Judiciary in PSC, said the report was far reaching, adding that the commission would need to further investigate the allegations contained in it .

Ogunbiyi, who received the group on behalf of the commission, said the report contained serious allegations and information that would need to verified.

She commended the group for a job well done, adding that the commission would continue to do its best to improve the workings of the Nigeria police.

The commissioners said the idea was to ensure that the force operated within defined rules and regulations and with respect to democratic tenets.

In her remark, Ibe said the report was to ensure that erring police officers of the dreaded SARS were held accountable.

She urged the National Human Rights Commission and the Enugu State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to ensure that officers and politicians named and identified by victims in the report were brought to justice.

Ibe also called for investigation into the alleged black market trade of bodies murdered by SARS operatives to University Teaching Hospitals as cadavers for the teaching and practice of medicine in tertiary institutions.

“We demand that the capacity of oversight by the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), the PSC, Ministry of Police Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission, to enforce discipline in the police be strengthened,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

