Tinubu’s funding turning states around — Gov. Aliyu

Gov Aliyu

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has declared that state governments across Nigeria are now enjoying improved financial capacity under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, enabling them to implement critical development projects, sustain social interventions and respond more effectively to the needs of citizens.

The governor made the declaration in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State while flagging off the sale of essential food commodities at subsidised prices, a government initiative targeted at cushioning the economic burden on rural dwellers and junior civil servants.

Governor Aliyu said the improved financial position of states under the Tinubu administration had translated into tangible development across Sokoto State, stressing that the Federal Government’s increased funding had strengthened the capacity of his administration to execute projects and programmes with direct impact on the people.

“All the developmental projects we are executing in the state are as a result of the adequate funding we are receiving from the Federal Government,” Aliyu said.

“Similarly, all the palliatives we have been providing to our people, including this sale of food items at subsidised rates, as well as the payment of salaries on the 18th of every month, are also as a result of the adequate funding we receive from the Federal Government.”

The governor, who mounted a robust defence of the Tinubu administration, urged Nigerians to disregard what he described as campaigns of calumny against the President, insisting that the Federal Government’s economic policies were gradually repositioning the country and creating greater fiscal space for the states.

“The people of Sokoto State should ignore campaigns of calumny against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and support him for the 2027 presidential election,” he said.

Aliyu described President Tinubu’s economic reforms as “one of the best things to have happened to Nigeria,” arguing that the policies were aimed at placing the country on a sustainable economic path and strengthening the capacity of governments at all levels to deliver dividends of democracy.

“We remain fully committed to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027,” the governor declared, assuring the president of the unalloyed support of his administration.

On the worsening security challenges confronting parts of the state, particularly the threat posed by armed banditry, Governor Aliyu said his administration had continued to provide substantial logistical support to security agencies to enable them confront criminal elements and protect vulnerable communities.

“Our administration has done its best in supporting the security agencies,” he said, pointing to the recent provision of 62 armoured vehicles, alongside more than 200 patrol vehicles and 2,000 motorcycles previously supplied to security agencies to strengthen their operational capacity.

The governor, however, stressed that the fight against banditry could not be won by security agencies alone, urging citizens to become active partners in the campaign by providing credible intelligence and exposing individuals who facilitate criminal activities.

“We need to understand that addressing insecurity requires our collective support, and therefore, we must assist the security agencies with relevant information,” Aliyu said.

“We must equally expose informants living among us because they provide the bandits with information on happenings in our rural communities,” he warned.

The governor appealed to residents of Sokoto State to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies and intensify prayers for an end to banditry and other forms of insecurity, stressing that sustained collaboration between government, communities and security forces remained indispensable to restoring lasting peace.

The subsidised food programme, he said, was part of his administration’s broader intervention measures designed to shield vulnerable citizens from economic hardship while ensuring that government policies translate into practical relief for ordinary Nigerians, particularly those in rural communities.