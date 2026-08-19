Atletico open La Liga campaign with win over Malaga

Atletico Madrid’s South Korean midfielder #07 Kang-In Lee (2L) celebrates scoring their first goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Malaga CF at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on August 19, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

Kang-In Lee and Alex Baena’s superb strikes helped Atletico Madrid kick off their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win over Malaga on Wednesday, without forward Julian Alvarez.

Argentina international Alvarez, who wanted to sign for Barcelona, is not involved yet as he finds fitness following a post-World Cup break along with several others, Diego Simeone sent out an Atletico side peppered with youngsters.

However, substitutes Lee and Baena ensured the Rojiblancos, who last won La Liga in 2021, got off to winning ways with second half goals from outside the box.

Promoted opponents Malaga, who were relegated from La Liga in 2018 and dropped to Spain’s third tier before fighting their way back up, kept things tight in the first half.

Before the hour mark Simeone sent on Lee, Baena and his son Giuliano, and soon Atletico forced their way ahead.

Korea international Lee, signed from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, picked the ball up on the right, cut along the face of the area and then curled a fine strike in at the far post in the 70th minute.

Wearing the number seven shirt vacated by Atletico great Antoine Griezmann after his move to Orlando City, Lee got off to a perfect start at the Metropolitano stadium.

Ademola Lookman and David Hancko came close as Atletico pushed to double their advantage.

The hosts got the second goal as Spanish World Cup winner Baena bent home a spectacular free-kick, in off the crossbar, with five minutes remaining.

Fourth last season, Atletico host the side that pipped them to third in Villarreal on Sunday.

This weekend Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona begin their campaigns, at Espanyol on Saturday and at Elche on Sunday respectively.

AFP