One killed as Davido’s security details, thugs clash at palace

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following gunshots that erupted during Governor Ademola Adeleke’s visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo’s palace, one person was reportedly killed in the Ita-Olokan area of Osogbo.

The governor had, in the company of his nephew, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, paid a courtesy visit to the monarch but a clash ensued between two groups outside the palace which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

The governor’s security team intervened by shooting sporadically into the air, as well as using tear gas to disperse the daring thugs before the governor’s convoy could leave the palace.

In a post on X, Davido wrote, “It was a fight outside the palace that had nothing to do with us! The pple love excellency!”

Meanwhile, the State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed that the shooting started after a known political thug, Adebayo Taoreed, popularly called “Small Rugged”, was resisted by Davido’s security details after attempting to gain access to the Afrobeats star.

“The incident attracted more of his cult gang members who attempted to override the security detail which led to gun exchange.

“The thugs temporarily blocked the palace entrance but were overpowered by the security details before the convoy left the scene with Davido,” he said.

It was gathered that the cult gang later left the scene towards Ayepe area and allegedly shot one Tajudeen Yusuf, 60, at Ita-Olokan area.

Ojelabi confirmed the shooting, adding that an investigation has commenced into the incident, as the Police Commissioner (Election) Samuel Etaifo disclosed that resources will be deployed to apprehend the suspect.