Nigerian newspapers review: [As 2027 campaigns begin] High hurdles before candidates, parties

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the high hurdles facing candidates and political parties as campaigns for the 2027 general elections officially kick off.

Another headline features the killing of 24 people, with many injured in a fresh attack in Plateau State.

Vanguard also reports that former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; ex-Minister of External Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu (retd); former Ogun State governor, Segun Osoba; and Publisher of ThisDay/Arise Media, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, are among the eminent Nigerians expected at the 40th anniversary book launch and reunion of Vanguard Newspapers on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with candidates and political parties doubting the peace accord as election campaigns begin.

The Punch reports that Governor Ademola Adeleke denied he had an alliance with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before the governorship election in Osun, which he won.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it was investigating cement manufacturers for alleged price manipulation, as a bag of cement now costs N15,000.

Vanguard News