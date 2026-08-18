Clearing agents petition police over alleged assault, truck detention

Police

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS — The National Compliance Joint Taskforce of Licensed Clearing Agents, NCJTFLCA, Seme Border Chapter, has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force, Area ‘K’, Seme Area Command, over alleged assault, intimidation, extortion and unlawful detention of trucks involving the Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Seme Border Chapter.

In the petition dated April 2, 2026, and signed by the Acting National President of NCJTFLCA, Adaba Lawal, the group alleged that the ANLCA chairman had repeatedly interfered with the operations of its members at the Seme Border Customs Area Command.

The group called on the police to urgently intervene, warning that continued harassment and alleged detention of trucks could trigger a breakdown of law and order and disrupt commercial activities at the border.

According to the petition, the dispute dates back to November 2025 when the ANLCA chairman, accompanied by some members and alleged hoodlums, reportedly confronted members of NCJTFLCA while they were carrying out their duties at the border.

The group said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Seme Border Police Command, and the Area ‘K’ Command for investigation and appropriate action.

The petitioners alleged that since the incident, the ANLCA chairman had continued what they described as harassment, intimidation, defamation and incitement against their members.

They further alleged that he had attempted to turn other associations and some government officials operating at the border against members of NCJTFLCA.

Dispute over truck levies

The group said the dispute was largely centred on the administration and distribution of truck levies collected monthly from truck operators at the border.

According to NCJTFLCA, the ANLCA chairman, who it said presides over the committee responsible for administering and distributing the levies, had allegedly excluded the association from the sharing arrangement despite the contribution of trucks belonging to its members to the levy pool.

The petitioners also questioned the transparency of the levy administration, alleging that the total amount collected monthly was not disclosed to stakeholders.

“This creates grave concerns regarding lack of transparency, accountability, and the possibility of financial impropriety,” the group alleged.

NCJTFLCA said it was a duly incorporated body under the laws of Nigeria through the Corporate Affairs Commission and maintained that it had legal recognition and operational rights alongside ANLCA and other associations operating within the Seme Border Command.

The group alleged that the dispute escalated in the third week of March 2026 when the ANLCA chairman allegedly caused some trucks belonging to its members to be detained after the owners refused to pay the disputed levy.

The petitioners described the alleged action as “unlawful interference with private business operations, economic sabotage, and self-help outside the law.”

NCJTFLCA maintained that its members had the right to associate freely and independently determine contributions, levies and welfare arrangements applicable to members of their registered organisation.

The group consequently urged the police to investigate the alleged assault, intimidation and detention of its members’ trucks.

It also asked the police to invite the ANLCA chairman and other relevant parties for immediate resolution of the dispute, arguing that such intervention was necessary to preserve peace and security at the border.

The association further called on the police to restrain the ANLCA chairman and his agents from what it described as harassment, bullying, extortion and interference with its lawful operations.

It requested that its members be allowed to collect levies from consenting members without molestation and sought police protection for its members and trucks while carrying out their legitimate duties.

“We believe that prompt intervention by your office will prevent a breakdown of law and order and forestall any escalation capable of disrupting commercial activities and security operations at the Seme Border,” the petition stated.

The group urged the police to take urgent action to resolve the dispute.

The allegations contained in the petition are claims by NCJTFLCA and have not been independently established.