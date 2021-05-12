Ekiti 2022: We want candidate who’ll will propel our state to greater heights – Analyst

Kindly Share This Story:

As the administration of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi is edging to a close in the coming months, various political parties have begun preparations to unveil candidates for the 2022 gubernatorial elections in the State.

In this light, Public Affairs Analyst, Tanimola Kolade in a statement has said that the people of the State desire a candidate who will build on the success of the sitting government irrespective of the party that wins the elections in 2022.

He said: “The race for Ekiti’s exalted seat has started. Interest groups have sprung up all over the place. A cursory examination reveals that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has candidates who have officially expressed interest and are already forming committees to help them win the coveted seat in Ekiti State.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) is experiencing a scenario where no individual has publicly come out to announce his or her own intention. This is not unconnected with the fact that the party is ruling in the State and has a sitting Governor H. E. Dr John Kayode Fayemi who is expected to have a huge say in who becomes the APC Gubernatorial candidate.”

Tanimola also mentioned that recent events in Nigeria, especially the EndSars protest in 2020, have brought the “sorosoke” generation into the spotlight, noting that the youth constituency in Ekiti State would have a significant say in who holds the highest office in the state.

ALSO READ:

“Any future candidate will have to take this into account when making plans. It is worthy of note to state that Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration, which is performing admirably, is based on five pillars of growth: Governance, Agriculture and Rural Development, Social Investments, Knowledge-Economy, and Infrastructure and Industrial Development. These are laudable initiatives that should be emulated by his successor.

“As a result, a foundation is being laid to propel Ekiti State to greater heights, and I believe that any future candidate, whether from the PDP or the APC, will build on these foundations to help Ekiti prosper,” he said.

He affirmed that any future gubernatorial candidate should possess the following characteristics: Have the ability to inspire and unite people, must be acceptable to all (Party and the people), people-oriented, make a plan that includes youths and women, be creative, as the world embraces the digital age, should be compassionate and should have the capacity to attract development partners to Ekiti State.

“To sum up, it would be joyous if a youthful candidate is considered, and this can be balanced if we still have a not too old candidate who recognizes the “sorosoke” generation. Then we can truly say we have the candidate of our dream,” he ended.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: