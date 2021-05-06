Detention of 14 Youths: Taraba govt exonerates Ishaku

Kindly Share This Story:

… Tells Senator to Seek Redress In Court

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state government has described as false the news making the rounds that Governor Darius Ishaku has a hand in the arrest and detention of 14 youths by the police.

Addressing the press in Jalingo, the state capital, the state commissioner for Information and re-orientation, Danjuma Adamu, berated the deputy senate minority leader and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, for trying to link the state Governor with the detention of the youths.

He also advised the senator to seek redress in a court of law if he has issues with the action of the police.

Recall that Senator Bwacha in a motion at the floor of the senate said 14 people from his constituency have been in detention after a quarrel with the brother of Governor Ishaku.

Adamu who spoke for the state government said, “when Senator Emmanuel Bwacha moved a motion in the senate against the arrest and detention of 14 youth, he said the youths attacked a person who is the “younger brother” of the Governor of the state.

“This is wicked and a deliberate attempt by senator Bwacha to drag the Governor into an issue he knows nothing about.

“Clearly, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha is defending the arrest of the “Bwacha Brought Ups”. No wonder, he is trying to defend the indefensible as the law is already taking its course.

“In view of this falsehood, the Taraba State Government is compelled to react and clarify the issue.

“The Governor has always been a promoter of the principles of separation of powers and cannot do anything to interfere in the duties of the police or the judicial arm of government.

“It will therefore be preposterous for the Governor to descend so low to meddle and influence the action of the police.

“The police are trained to detect and fight crime and criminality as this is their constitutional responsibility, which is exactly what they have done in this case.

“If the sponsors of the youth, particularly Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has anything against the action of the police for the arrest and detention of the 14 youths, he should go to the court to seek redress.

“It is wrong for Senator Emmanuel Bwacha or group to link the Governor to the arrest and detention of the youth simply because someone or some people are trying to seek cheap publicity.

“The Governor stands to gain nothing from the arrest and detention of the youth and the Taraba State Government wants to advise those trying to drag the Governor into the issue to look elsewhere.

“Governor’s Darius Ishaku’s concern at all time is the promotion of security, legality, peace, and progress of Taraba State. This has been his focus since he assumed power in May 2015 and he will continue to do so, by the grace of God.”

