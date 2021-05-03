APC places membership base at over 40million

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has boasted of an exponential increase in its membership base after its recent nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise, saying from 12 million, it can now boast of over 40 million members.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this Monday in Abuja when Nigeria’s non-career ambassadors paid a courtesy call on the APC CECPC National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni at the party’s National Secretariat.

He said; “We are blessed to have a focused and gentle Chairman. When he came on board, we had lost grounds. Under his leadership, we have regained what we lost and gained more. We had a membership strength of 12 million. I want to inform you your Excellencies, under his leadership, the APC has moved to over 40 something million today.

“Since the creation of this party, we have never enjoyed peace and tranquility that we are enjoying. He has brought in some kind of calmness. We are blessed to have him. He is accessible”, Akpanudoedehe stated.

Spokesman of the non-career Ambassadors and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Zambia, Mr Ominyi Nwannebuike said they were at the party secretariat to I form its leadership that they have been confirmed by the Senate and issued with their respective letters of credence to their countries of primary assignment.

Pledging to support the diaspora chapters of the party, the ambassadors requested the party leadership to set up a desk at the secretariat to make for seamless interface between them and the party.

“We humbly request that the party should create a desk in its office to be dealing with non-career ambassadors at our various duty posts.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the effort the Committee is making towards rebuilding the party and we further urge the Caretaker Committee to

ensure that the dispute in the state chapters of our party are amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties concerned so that we can continue winning elections.

“Meanwhile, it is not by accident that we were nominated for this position. It is by hard work and in keeping faith with the party. Let us assure you that the Diaspora Chapters of the party will receive more vigour with our postings and that any other thing that the party may expect from us shall be made known to it on time”, Nwannebuike stated.

Gov. Buni on his part granted the request to immediately set up a desk at the national secretariat to interface with the ambassadors.

He said; “You are coming at a time when the country is faced with some challenges, especially the security challenge. I have confidence in your individual and your collective capabilities to continue to find solutions to the challenges facing the country and to strengthen the relationships between Nigeria and your host countries.

“As the ruling party, APC is deeply concerned and interested in healthy relationships between Nigeria and the international community because a healthy relationship will certainly contribute to the APC administration actualizing the party manifesto to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“The party will also look forward to a very positive working synergy with your excellencies in the interest of Nigeria and her citizens. On this note, I am happy to inform you that the party has agreed to set up a desk office for the purpose of liaising with the non-career ambassadors. In this regard, we request you furnish the national secretariat with the details of your coordinating secretariat.

“In a similar vein, the Caretaker Committee has approved your request to attend the national convention”, Buni added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

