WAFCON: Super Falcons target high-margin win against debutants Malawi

Super Falcons

Cup-holders Nigeria aim to kick off their defence of the Women Africa Cup of Nations title in an emphatic manner when they lock horns with debuting ‘Scorchers’ of Malawi at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Last year, the most successful women’s team on the African continent and one of the best in the world came from behind to snatch the crown from the hands of Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, with a 3-2 win in a memorable Final.

The Lionesses, targeting a third successive Final appearance with two silver medals from the previous two, spanked Kenya Harambee Starlets by four unreplied goals on Sunday as the championship kicked off, and Cup-holders Nigeria felt it was a message sent to them that the battle for the trophy will be much tougher this time.

Tuesday’s clash is an encounter between authority and ambition, with the Super Falcons the overdogs against the Scorchers who will be playing their first-ever match in the Women Africa Cup of Nations finals, but who have the reverred Chawinga sisters – Tabitha and Temwa – capable of turning a match on its head in a matter of seconds.

Coach Lovermore Fazili’s charges have lost to Morocco’s Lionesses and Ghana’s Black Queens in friendly matches over the past 13 months, but have also drawn with highly-rated Zambia (who possess Barbara Banda, Grace Banda and Rachael Kundananji), and made short work of Angola in their final qualifying fixture for this tournament.

Fazili also has defenders Ireen Khumalo, Olivia Phikani and Benadetta Mkandawire, midfielders Rose Kadzere, Letticia Chinyamula and Faith Chinzimu, and forwards Vanessa Chikupira and Deborah Henry among others, who are capable of making the night tough for the Super Falcons.

Head Coach Justine Madugu, who also led the Falcons to their successful Mission X last summer, insists his team of winners will not under-rate the debutants.

“We have huge respect for all our opponents,” Madugu said at Monday’s pre-match press conference in Rabat. “Every team that qualifies for this tournament deserves commendation and a lot of respect. Yes, they are debutants, but they are a very good side. We don’t take anything for granted. Everybody is coming here with a purpose and a mission, so you don’t undermine or underestimate what anybody can do.

“We are here for the defence of the WAFCON trophy and the team is fully ready and set to go. We will stick to our gameplan and our mission.”

The champions will be led out by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, an effervescent attacking midfielder, with perennial Africa’s best goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Rofiat Imuran and Tosin Demehin, midfielders Deborah Abiodun and Halimatu Ayinde, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Asisat Oshoala also likely to start.

If the above are the starters, Nigeria’s bench will in itself be intimidating, with England-based goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor, defenders Christy Ucheibe, Glory Ogbonna, Sikiratu Isa and Shukurat Oladipo, midfielders Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Gift Monday, Omorinsola Babajide and Folashade Ijamilusi capable of forming another champion team.

The match will kick off at 9pm Morocco time (same time in Nigeria).