Tinubu delivering world-class broadcast infrastructure, says Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

Unveils ultra-modern NTA studio

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is transforming Nigeria’s public broadcasting sector through major investments in modern infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art television studio at the headquarters of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the ongoing renovation of the National Press Centre in Abuja.

Speaking after inspecting the facilities, Idris described the projects as landmark investments that reflect the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning public media institutions and strengthening Nigeria’s information infrastructure.

He said the newly completed NTA studio is among the finest broadcast facilities in Africa and fulfils President Tinubu’s commitment to modernising Nigeria’s public broadcasting system.

“What we have seen today is the fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to modernise Nigeria’s public broadcasting facilities. This is one of the best studios in Nigeria and among the finest on the African continent,” Idris said.

The minister explained that the ultra-modern studio is part of a broader upgrade programme covering the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the initiative goes beyond physical infrastructure to include the acquisition of modern broadcast equipment, improved programme content, enhanced professionalism, innovation and continuous capacity building for media personnel.

Idris commended the management and staff of the NTA for supporting the reform programme, expressing confidence that the investments would significantly improve public service broadcasting across the country.

He also linked the projects to the Federal Government’s renewed Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme, describing it as a major milestone for Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

“The Digital Switch Over and the investments in modern broadcast infrastructure are opening a new chapter for Nigeria’s information sector. By the time this reform programme is completed, Nigerians will witness a truly transformed public broadcasting system,” he said.

The minister said President Tinubu remained committed to improving the welfare of workers in the information sector, stressing that meaningful reforms require investment in both infrastructure and human capital.

At the National Press Centre, located at Radio House in Abuja, Idris expressed satisfaction with the pace of renovation work, saying the facility would soon become Nigeria’s premier media hub with world-class infrastructure and high-speed internet connectivity.

He said the upgraded centre would provide journalists covering government activities and national events with a modern, technology-driven environment that supports professional journalism.

“The National Press Centre must fulfil its mandate as Nigeria’s foremost media hub. It is being redesigned to provide journalists with a conducive environment and modern facilities to carry out their professional responsibilities effectively,” he said.

Idris urged the contractors handling the project to meet the completion deadline, assuring that he would conduct a final inspection before its commissioning.

He said the ongoing modernisation of government-owned media organisations underscores the Tinubu administration’s commitment to strengthening public communication, enhancing the credibility of information dissemination and positioning Nigeria’s information sector to meet global standards.