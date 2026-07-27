Wike assures delivery of 10 key roads before year-end

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has assured that between eight and 10 major road projects across the territory will be completed and delivered before the end of the year, stressing that the FCT Administration will not relent in its promises to residents.

The minister gave the assurance on Monday during an extensive inspection tour of ongoing key road projects across the territory.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the long-troubled Apo–Karshi corridor and the Bwari–Kubwa road link.

Responding to questions on the political calendar and how it might affect project timelines, Wike insisted that governance remains a continuous process driven by President Bola Tinubu’s mandate, dismissing suggestions that the administration should slow down its pace of work.

“Has the tenure of Mr President ended? Certainly not. His first tenure will be ending precisely May 29, 2027. So, if that is the case, it means that the work has also not ended,” he stated.

On the Apo–Karshi road, a project originally awarded in 2010 that suffered over a decade of delays, the minister disclosed that work is now progressing rapidly under new management following the termination of the former contractor’s engagement over non-performance and its re-award to another company.

At the Bwari–Kubwa corridor, the minister acknowledged the difficult terrain confronting engineers on site but cautioned contractors against seeking to push back agreed delivery dates, assuring that the administration would ensure prompt release of funds to enable completion of the road before the onset of heavy rains.

He said the target remained the delivery of eight to ten strategic road networks before the end of the year, and pledged timely disbursement of funds to allow contractors maximise the current favourable weather window.