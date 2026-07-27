Cape Verde’s Sidny Lopes Cabral wins World Cup 2026 goal of tournament award

Cape Verde’s Sidny Lopes Cabral, celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Argentina during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Cape Verde defender Sidny Lopes Cabral has been named the winner of the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after his stunning strike against Argentina in the Round of 32 was voted the competition’s best goal.

Lopes Cabral’s spectacular effort came during Cape Verde’s dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to eventual finalists Argentina in Miami, where he curled a brilliant shot into the top corner after weaving past Alexis Mac Allister to level the match at 2-2.

The goal earned the 23-year-old the prestigious individual honour, finishing ahead of Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov and Haiti’s Wilson Isidor, who placed second and third respectively in the fan vote.

The Cape Verde international succeeds former winners Maxi Rodriguez, Diego Forlan, James Rodriguez, Benjamin Pavard and Richarlison as recipient of the award.

Reflecting on the unforgettable moment, Lopes Cabral said: “The moment I dribbled past my opponent, I saw an opening and thought, ‘Let’s have a go’.”

“I shoot well with both feet. I saw the space and was eyeing the top corner. I aimed there and struck the ball really well.

“When I looked up and saw it heading for that top corner, I thought, ‘What the hell did I just do?’ I couldn’t believe it. I looked at my team-mates – everyone was screaming, hands on their heads, overjoyed.

“I started running without thinking. Then it hit me that I’d scored a spectacular goal in the World Cup. Everybody dreams of just scoring in the World Cup, but to score in this way, at such a big stage against such a big team, was amazing. I was really happy.”

The goal sparked emotional celebrations, not only on the pitch but also in the stands, where his mother, Teresa, fainted after witnessing the strike.

“Before the game, I’d told my mom and my girlfriend that if I scored, I’d run over to them,” Lopes Cabral recalled.

“When I got there, I saw my mom crying; she hadn’t even realized I was right there. Everyone was busy tending to her because she had fainted when I scored!”

The defender also revealed he received a congratulatory message from former Brazil and Real Madrid star Marcelo, one of his football idols.

“After the game, I got a message from Marcelo,” he said.

“He’s one of my biggest idols. I always admired him. He’s a left-back, plays with both feet, and had great technique.

“He told me he voted for my goal as the best of the tournament! I replied, ‘Thank you so much! I don’t know how to thank you. I’m so excited and honoured that you saw me play.’ And he said, ‘It was a pleasure watching you play; you’re really good.’ I was just like, ‘My word!’ I couldn’t believe it when I got his message.”

Lopes Cabral’s rise has been remarkable. Just three years ago, he was playing in Germany’s fifth division while living in modest conditions. His stunning goal on football’s biggest stage has now earned him one of the sport’s most coveted individual honours.

Before the World Cup, Lopes Cabral had spoken of his excitement about facing Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

“I hope I get some pictures standing next to Messi,” he had said before the match.

Instead, the Cape Verde star left the tournament with a far bigger prize — the FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal of the Tournament award.

Vanguard News