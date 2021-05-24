Anglican Church joins call to stem insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Lagos West Diovese of the Anglican Communion of African Church has expresses grave concern on the state of insecurity in Nigeria where kidnapping, banditry, killer-herdsmen, terrorism, hoodlum activities and armed robbery are the order of the day.

The church also “advocates for true fiscal federalism in Nigeria where the federating units are encouraged to exploit resources within their respective units and further calls for urgent and drastic reduction in the cost of governance in Nigeria by compacting the multifarious Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs), abolishing the extravagant bicameral legislative system at the Federal level, and ensuring there is an equitable recompense for elected government officials.”

In a communique after first session of the eight Synod signed by the Synod clerical, Venerable Olukayode Oŕedigba Akindolire and Synod Secretary, Mrs Olateju also endorsed the Asaba declaration saying that the incidence of open grazing of cattle is a major factor in the spate of insecurity in the country.

The church therefore “supports the increased call for a ban on open grazing of cattle in Nigeria and urged the Federal Government to curtail the free movement of foreigners bearing illicit small arms and other forms of weapons across the Nigerian borders.”

In the comminaque, the diocese also observed the prevalence of the establishment of regional security outfits in Nigeria as a welcome development as a way of improving the security architecture of the country.

“Synod therefore calls for the amendment of the Constitution to allow for the establishment of State Police forces, while also called on the State Governors to be proactive and use their security votes to serve and protect the people.”

The Synod which held from Thursday, May 20 to Sunday May 23 at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos and presided over by the Rt. Reverend James Olusola Odedeji, the Lord Bishop of the Diocese also encouraged Nigerians, Christians, in the face of growing challenges and tribulations, not to be wearied by the current situation but to repose upon God’s eternal changelessness.

Synod admonishes all to face the enemies squarely, using the armour of holiness, obedience, positive-thinking, and praises to God, charging Nigerians to be strong and rooted in Christ; that in the end, they shall overcome as the conquerors are.

Synod also congratulates the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for being proactive in successfully tackling the menace of COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State.

“Lagos State being the epicenter in Nigeria, had its economy (human and material) severely affected, but has since moved forward, noting with commendation that despite the devastating effect of COVID-19 and the EndSARS protest, through the grace of God together with the dogged and visionary drive of the Governor, the State has continued to witness more developmental projects and infrastructure, especially in transportation,” the communique stated.

The church also appreciates the efforts of the Governor in ridding Lagos State of criminals by banning the operations of commercial motorcycles (also known as Okadas), street begging, and street trading.

“Synod however encourages the Governor to do more to reduce the worsening economic situation of Nigeria where the prices of goods and services are galloping daily, making life unbearable for most of the citizenry. Synod warns that a continuation of such unacceptable situation may have grave and irreversible social consequences.

“Synod urges the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently reverse the current economic structure in Nigeria whereby the Federal Government takes most of the revenue, sharing the rest with the 36 States and the Local Government, which has reduced the States and the Local Government areas to beggary.

“Synod further observes that there are abundant natural and agricultural resources waiting to be exploited within the States and the Local Government areas.” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

