2027: Afenifere endorses Tinubu for second term

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, citing his commitment to restructuring and other policy priorities.

The endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the organisation’s caucus meeting held at the Akure residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

According to the group, the decision followed a review of the performance of the Tinubu administration and the prevailing political situation in the country.

Afenifere said it decided to support the President because of its belief that his administration remained committed to restructuring Nigeria, promoting economic prosperity and inclusivity, deepening democracy and addressing insecurity.

The communiqué, signed by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said the administration’s policies could “restore hope in Nigeria and make the country one that every citizen would be proud of.”

The organisation consequently urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, describing the endorsement as one of its major political resolutions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Afenifere said its renewed emphasis on restructuring was a major factor in its decision to support the President.

On security, the organisation expressed concern over reported threats by bandits and terrorists to disrupt the 2027 elections, following revelations attributed to the Department of State Services, DSS.

It called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take decisive action against such threats and ensure a peaceful environment for Nigerians to exercise their franchise.

“We charge the Federal Government and all security agencies to decisively eliminate these threats to guarantee a peaceful voting environment,” the communiqué stated.

The group also urged political actors to promote peace before, during and after the elections, saying electioneering should be free from violence, thuggery and character assassination.

Afenifere condemned the reported attack on a military base along the Igbeti-Igboho road in Oyo State, as well as other attacks in parts of the Middle Belt and North-East.

It called for an immediate security sweep of affected areas to identify and dislodge criminal elements allegedly operating from border communities and forests.

The organisation further called for investigations into alleged collaborators of bandits and sponsors of illegal mining, particularly in areas where residents had reportedly been displaced.

“Searchlight should be beamed on alleged collaborators of bandits. Sponsors of illegal mining should also be profiled,” it said.

Afenifere also appealed to the Federal Government to support states that had enacted anti-open grazing laws in enforcing the legislation to address persistent farmer-herder clashes.

It identified parts of Kwara, Ondo, Osun and Ogun states, as well as Ibarapa, Egbeda and Oke-Ogun areas of Oyo State, as areas where such clashes remained a concern.

Meanwhile, the group reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the Yoruba language and announced plans to establish a Yoruba Language Renaissance Trust Fund to strengthen the use of the language in verbal and literary communication.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of Afenifere’s Executive Committee, Oba Olu Falae, and attended by representatives from Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Kwara, Kogi, Osun and Ondo states.

Those in attendance included former Secretary-General of Afenifere, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa; former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; and former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, among others.