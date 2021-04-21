VIDEO: Lagos govt clamps down on traders selling by road side

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Lagos, commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, is known, among other things, for its rowdy and active street trade. Road side vendors of all types have been among the icons of the African city.

So the recent announcement by the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu that he intended to enforce the Street Trading and Illegal Market Prohibition Law 2003 on all violators, especially those selling on walkways among other trespassers came unexpectedly for traders in Oshodi area of the state.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Vanguard filmed how the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officers displaced some traders from the ever-busy walkway in Oshodi.

Speaking to Vanguard, the team leader of the KAI who pleaded anonymity said the order to clamp down on traders was given by the Lagos State Government in a bid to make the walkways accessible and free for pedestrians.

His words;

“We are here to enforce the order given to us by the Lagos State Government to clamp down on traders selling on walkways and railways. It is important for them to obey this order becuase of their safety and also to allow pedestrians move freely on the walkways.

“I and my team members have been on ground since 6am this morning and we’ll be here till 4pm to ensure that all the traders comply with the directive.”

Efforts by our reporter to speak with some traders present at the scene met rebuff as they refused to address the press as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

