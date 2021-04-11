Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Afro-fusion exponent, Feranbanks is set to release another blockbuster hit, Saro, which will hit record shops soon.

Although there has not been an official statement from WAYA RECORDS yet it is generally known in the Nigerian entertainment circles that Feranbanks, whose first release, Doubt, featuring Zanku Records emerging star Jamopyper caused a stir in the Nigerian music scene, is in the studio birthing another potentially explosive hit.

Saro will be his debut song since signing with WAYA RECORDS.

Saro is rumoured to pack a punch as behind it is one of Nigeria’s trending producers, Larry Lanes, who produced one of the country’s biggest songs right now, RUSH by Bella Shimunda.

In Saro, Ferabanks explores his development as a young musical talent, exploring life around him and rendering it through song as a total experience. The afro-pop act reflects on his journey as a budding talent, “I like to thank WAYA RECORDS for their tremendous role in my development as a human being and my music. I think I am beginning to understand my sound better now.”

Feranbanks’ new single will be available in musical stores worldwide soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria

