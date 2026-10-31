2027: Kano NDC governorship candidates missing in INEC’s updated list

By Hadiza Yusuf

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and his running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, are still missing from the updated final list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The updated list released on Saturday, retained the omission of the NDC candidates.

The commission, however, included candidates from several political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), among others.

Among those listed are Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Murtala Sule Garo of the APC, Abacha Muhammad Sani and Kibiya Yusuf Ado of the PDP, and Ibrahim Ali Amin and Shehu Abdulkadir Bari of the ADC.

Recall that the NDC had blamed an error for the omission of its candidate and his running mate from the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the initial release.

Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, Secretary of the Kwankwasiyya Caucus and the NDC House of Representatives candidate in Kano in a statement, at the time, said the party had received assurances that the omission resulted from an error in entering the candidates’ details.