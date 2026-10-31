2027: Makinde most competent presidential candidate – Daura

Gov Seyi Makinde

Vice-presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Alhaji Lawal Daura, has declared Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the most competent and credible presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Daura ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‍‌‍‍‌​‍‌⁠‌​made this declaration while receiving leaders of the Northern Patriotic Front (NPF) at the party’s presidential campaign headquarters in Abuja on Saturday.

The vice-presidential candidate said Makinde stood head and shoulders above his political rivals based on his proven track record, performance in public office and unmatched vision for national development.

He reassured citizens across the country, particularly within the Northern region, that a Makinde-Daura administration would function as a four-year all-inclusive transitional government of national unity.

Daura explained that this interim framework was specifically designed to radically overhaul and reset Nigeria’s economy, education system, security architecture and socio-political environment.

While urging the electorate to look past ethnic and religious biases, he said that public office seekers must face rigorous scrutiny regarding their personal antecedents and stewardship.

He challenged sceptics to look closely at Makinde’s credentials, stressing that he built a solid reputation as a successful businessman with extensive finance experience before transitioning into politics.

According to him, true national progress relies entirely on holding leaders accountable on how they manage public trust and resources.

“I was happy when you said that you went to Oyo State and you have confirmed the quality of governance and unprecedented development by our presidential candidate.

“So, I throw a challenge that anyone who is still doubting whether our candidate is the most competent to be elected as president to examine his antecedents and performance,” he stated.

Daura further emphasised the critical need for a complete departure from past governance failures, arguing that Nigeria could no longer afford to tolerate empty leadership.

“Before venturing into politics and eventually becoming governor of Oyo State, he had established himself as a successful businessman and a man with considerable experience in finance.

“Beyond his personal integrity, we should also examine his record in public office. What has he achieved? Look at his performance; his transparency and accountability set him apart,” Daura added.

The NPF President, Alhaji Ali Abacha, formally pledged the undivided support of northern political stakeholders for the APM ticket.

Abacha noted that the northern region deeply resonated with Makinde’s ‘Reset Nigeria’ message and supported the vision of a four-year transitional administration.

He praised the inclusion of Daura, whom he described as a respected security expert, as the vice-presidential nominee, stating that the pairing had brought immense confidence to the nation regarding the urgent task of tackling widespread insecurity. (NAN)